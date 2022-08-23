Delhi excise policy case: 'I feel they will arrest Sisodia in next 2-3 days', says Arvind Kejriwal

CBI conducted searches on Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in poll-bound Gujarat has said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia might be arrested in 2-3 days.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "We were hearing that they will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days. But now I feel that they will arrest him in the next 2-3 days."

We were hearing that they will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days. But now I feel that they will arrest him in the next 2-3 days: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in Bhavnagar (Gujarat) pic.twitter.com/cBY7HeWTPN — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had received offers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to work against the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit to escape CBI action.

Senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that Sisodia, who is facing CBI action in the Delhi liquor policy case, was approached by BJP with an offer to become the party's chief ministerial face in Delhi.

Addressing the media, Bharadwaj had claimed that BJP was asking Sisodia to join it along with other legislators. However, the Aam Aadmi Party leader did not name any BJP leader.

Earlier, CBI conducted searches on Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy. The AAP has maintained the allegations of corruption are politically motivated.

The BJP, on the other hand, has attacked claiming that its model of governance was getting exposed.

