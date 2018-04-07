You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi: Emergency declared at IGI airport after Russia-bound aircraft makes emergency landing following engine failure

India FP Staff Apr 07, 2018 19:20:29 IST

A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam with 345 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport in Delhi, after suffering an engine failure, a DIAL spokesperson said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 6:10 pm, he said.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg Russia.

According to India Today, the flight landed safely at Terminal 3 following which all the passengers were evacuated from the flight. The aircraft was later moved to an isolated place.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 18:40 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 19:20 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores