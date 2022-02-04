While night curfew remains in force, it has been pushed back by an hour and will now begin from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Both government and private offices have been given permission to function with 100 per cent capacity

Delhi eases COVID-19 curbs amid decline in cases, schools and gyms to reopen from 7 Feb; check what's allowed, what's not

With a decline in daily coronavirus cases and positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has relaxed a slew of COVID-related curbs on Friday. Along with schools and colleges, gyms have also been allowed to reopen from 7 February in the National Capital.

While night curfew remains in force, it has been pushed back by an hour and will now begin from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Both government and private offices have been given permission to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Drivers travelling alone in cars have also been exempted from wearing masks.

The AAP government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the relaxations after a COVID-19 review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

Let's take a look at what's allowed in Delhi from next week:

Schools, colleges and coaching centres have been allowed to reopen in accordance with the standard operating procedure and COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In-person classes for classes 9-12 will resume from 7 February while schools will reopen for nursery to class 8 on 14 February.

Unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed to take classes.

Both government and private offices have been permitted to operate with 100 per cent capacity.

Gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

Restaurants can operate till 11 pm.

Drivers in car with no other passengers to be exempt from mask rules

Night curfew shifted to 11 pm to 5 am from 10 pm to 5 am

Remaining restrictions:

Restaurants to still operate with 50 percent capacity

Weddings still have a maximum limit of 200 guests

Bars and cinema halls to function at 50 percent capacity

Unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed to attend classes

On 27 January, DDMA lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions in marketplaces.

It also allowed cinema halls, restaurants, and bars to reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Dwindling cases, positivity rate in Delhi

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has been dwindling after touching the record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

However, within 10 days the cases began to drop below the 10,000-mark. Yesterday, the National Capital registered 2,688 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 4.3 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.