Delhi declares dry day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid

The Delhi Government has declared four dry days including Independence Day, during the ongoing quarter ending September 31, 2023.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the Excise department regarding the development on Wednesday. There will be a ban on the sale of liquor on Muharram, Independence Day, Janamasthmi and Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad.

The Excise Department of the Delhi Government has issued a list of dry days for the period of July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The list includes Muharram on July 29, Independence Day on August 15, Janamasthmi on September 07, and Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad on September 28, as dry days.

The Delhi Government issues a list of dry days every three months.