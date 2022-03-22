Delhi: DCW sends notice to police in case of infant found dead in microwave oven
Benita Mary Jaikar, DCP South Delhi, said that the police had got the information at 5 pm on Monday that a two-month-old girl had been found dead inside a microwave oven
New Delhi: Taking suo moto cognizance of media reports, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sought a detailed action report from the Delhi Police after the body of a two-month-old infant was found dead inside a microwave oven in the Chirag Dilli area of the city.
Benita Mary Jaikar, DCP South Delhi, said that the police had got the information at 5 pm on Monday that a two-month-old girl had been found dead inside a microwave oven. She further said that the infant had been spotted inside the oven by a neighbour.
"A 2-month-old infant was found inside a microwave in Chirag Dilli; we have all circumstantial evidence pointing towards the 26-year-old mother, Dimple; she has confessed. We have put in an arrest of the mother as well," DCP Jaikar said.
"Her post mortem has been done, the doctor is saying that the child was smothered prima facie; the cause of death can be ascertained only after we receive the reports. But the child had been dead and was kept in the microwave to be hidden, the DCP said.
