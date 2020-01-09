Delhi court slams Tihar jail authorities for not providing proper medical aid to Chandra Shekhar Aazad, directs Bhim Army chief be treated at AIIMS

A Delhi court slammed the Tihar jail authorities for not providing the correct medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad despite being aware of his condition and directed them to ensure he gets proper treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Azad, who was arrested last month, for allegedly inciting a mob indulging in violence in Delhi during anti-CAA-NRC protests, is suffering from polycythemia, a disorder that leads to blood thickening.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma passed the directions on Azad's plea for proper treatment of polycythemia at AIIMS where he had been undergoing the treatment.

"This court expresses displeasure that despite being aware, as accused had informed jail authorities of his condition, he was not given any specific treatment," Tis Hazari Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma said, according to LiveLaw.

Azad's counsel Mehmood Pracha has submitted an application to the court stating that Azad "requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time". If the treatment was not provided urgently to Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the application had stated.

The court had passed an interim order on the application on Wednesday and had directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide urgent medical treatment to Azad and put up the matter for detailed hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, Azad's counsel reiterated that Azad needs to be treated at AIIMS, as the jail authorities don't know how to treat it. "I'm not asking for bail. Let him get treatment and come back," Pracha argued, adding, "He's not a hardened criminal, he's a political prisoner. He needs proper medical attention."

The Tihar jail authorities objected, but the court rejected it and directed Azad be treated at AIIMS. "It is the duty of the State to preserve life whether a person is incarcerated or outside the prison," the court said in its order.

The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on 21 December by a Delhi court. Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on 20 December, despite not having police permission.

The marching protesters were stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel near the Delhi Gate, after which the protests turned violent, with vandals setting a car on fire and damaging a few other vehicles. The police had resorted to lathi-charge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

With inputs from PTI

