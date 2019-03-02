Delhi court grants Robert Vadra extended interim protection from arrest till 19 March in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till 19 March in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth GBP 1.9 million (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

On 25 February, a Delhi court refused to stay the ED's interrogation of Vadra in connection with the money laundering case. The court directed him to join investigation before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

With inputs from agencies

