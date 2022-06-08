Delhi: Cops manhandled by man, two girls on busy street; video goes viral

The three of them were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate

A Delhi Police official sustained head injuries after a man and two girls misbehaved and manhandled him and other Police personnel on Wednesday.

The three of them were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate.

According to reports, a traffic inspector had gone to the Deoli Road area to help clear congestion at 10 am. After he stopped the vehicle, the woman riding it then reportedly got angry and a heated argument ensued after which she allegedly hit the police official.

In a video of the incident, a girl can be seen in a verbal argument with the traffic police official. Later on, the man can be seen assaulting the police official, grabbing him by his shirt while other police officials try to stop him.

#WATCH | Delhi: A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel. They were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate. (Source: Viral video, verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/1ZwP2iBI0N — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

The injured police official is being examined at the hospital. He is stable and under observation, while the local police has registered a case under relevant sections.

