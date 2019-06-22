Delhi CET Result 2019 Date: Scores set to be released today by 4 pm; check updates on cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi CET Result 2019 Date | Delhi's Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) is set to announce the results for Delhi CET 2019 today (Saturday, 22 June, 2019). Candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting cetdelhi.nic.in.

The Delhi CET 2019 — conducted on 8 and 9 June — was held to screen students seeking admission in polytechnic colleges Delhi.

According to an official notification, the CET result will be announced "latest by 4 pm (on Saturday) due to upgradation of web portal". Once the results are out, the counselling process for qualified student is expected to start from 22 June.

Follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit official website for Delhi CET 2019: cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Delhi CET 2019 result.

Step 3: Enter information like candidate's application number and the security pin and submit the details.

Step 4: The Delhi CET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.