Delhi CET Result 2019 Date: DTTE announces results, check score on cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi CET Result 2019 Date | Delhi's Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) announced the results for Delhi CET 2019 today (Saturday, 22 June, 2019). Candidates can check their scores by visiting cetdelhi.nic.in.

The Delhi CET 2019 — conducted on 8 and 9 June — was held to screen students seeking admission in polytechnic colleges Delhi.

The counselling process for qualified students is expected to start from 22 June.

Follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit official website for Delhi CET 2019: cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Delhi CET 2019 result.

Step 3: Enter information like candidate's application number and the security pin and submit the details.

Step 4: The Delhi CET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take printout for future reference.

