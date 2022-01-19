Delhi bomb scare: Two unattended bags found in Trilokpuri, but police say nothing suspicious
The bomb scare comes just days after an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX was found inside an unattended bag at Delhi's Ghazipur flower market
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday found two unidentified bags in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap.
According to the police, it is a case of bag lifting and nothing suspicious had been found on the spot, she added.
"A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We have identified the person and will hand over the belongings," Kashyap told ANI.
