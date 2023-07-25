Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

The Delhi BJP held a protest near the AAP office on Tuesday and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing alleged failures of his government on various fronts.

During the protest, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva while addressing the gathering launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal, accusing his government of faltering on all levels, a point exemplified by the recent floods faced by the city after 45 years.

केजरीवाल सरकार की विफलताओं के

विरोध में आज AAP मुख्यालय के बाहर विशाल प्रदर्शन किया। अरविंद केजरीवाल हर मोर्चे पर फ़ेल साबित हुए हैं और दिल्ली की जनता से किये गए वादों पर हमेशा से ही यू-टर्न लेते आए हैं। आज दिल्ली की जनता केजरीवाल सरकार से बुरी तरह परेशान हो चुकी है।… pic.twitter.com/fmzaoqVEyC — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) July 25, 2023

Sachdeva stated that due to rampant corruption, inaction, and anarchy under Kejriwal’s governance, the Chief Minister has lost the moral right to remain in his post. He further warned that if Kejriwal does not step down voluntarily, the people will remove him through the 2025 assembly polls.

The protesters attempted to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg after assembling near ITO. However, the police intervened by setting up a barricade to stop them.

In response, the protesters tried to dismantle the barricade, leading to the police using a water cannon to disperse the crowd. Several demonstrators, including Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by the police during the course of the protest.