Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Moti Nagar Profile: BJP fields Ramesh Khanna in Sikh, Punjabi dominated seat; AAP nominates Dhanwati Chandela

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Moti Nagar Profile: The upscale Rajouri Garden area of Delhi will be voting on 8 February to elect its next representative. With over 166 polling stations and over 1.6 lakh voters (2015 estimates), Rajouri Garden has been a crucial seat for all three parties. The AAP has nominated Dhanwati Chandela to fight the poll, while the BJP fielded Ramesh Khanna. The Congress,on the other hand, has given the ticket to Sikh, Amandeep Singh Sudan, an INC national spokesperson.

The incumbent MLA from this seat is Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP. However, this time, the constituency will elect a new MLA as the SAD first, announced that it won't contest the Assembly polls; days later it did a u-turn and said that it would ‘support’ the BJP in the polls.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency

Constituency Name: Rajouri Garden

Constituency Number: 27

District Name: West Delhi

Total Electors: 163042

Female Electors: 77127

Male Electors: 85909

Third Gender: 6

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The seat remained a Congress bastion until 2013. Veteran leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken held the seat between 1993 and 2003. Between 2003 and 2013, Ramesh Lamba and Dayanand Chandila represented the constituency. However, Congress lost the seat to SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa in 2013. In the 2015 polls, Jarnail Singh of the AAP won the seat but he resigned to contest the 2017 Punjab polls. In the ensuing bypolls, Sirsa regained the seat.

Demographics: The Punjabi Hindu and Sikh communities are influential in this constituency, which is a residential and commercial area. The area itself came into existence after the Partition of 1947.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.