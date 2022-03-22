Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal unveils free preparatory school with hostels for Armed Forces
The chief minister said that the 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' will also have hostel facilities
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city will build a free preparatory school to train boys and girls for Armed Forces on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan area.
The chief minister tweeted that the "Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School" will also have hostel facilities.
"We are building a 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the Armed Forces. The fees for the school will be free and will have separate hostels for boys and girls," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi Chief Minister further said that any student residing in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9th and 11th.
"Both classes will have 100 seats each. The classes will start this year and we have received 18,000 applications so far," Kejriwal said.
Notably, Bhagat Singh's death anniversary is on Wednesday for which the AAP government in Punjab has declared a public holiday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab: Charanjit Channi not invited to Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony, say sources
Earlier on Monday, Mann invited people of Punjab to come to the swearing-in ceremony through a video message
Arvind Kejriwal holds virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs; praises Bhagwant Mann's works
The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House
Arvind Kejriwal asks AAP MLAs in Punjab to work with dedication and honesty for welfare of people in the state
The Delhi chief minister was addressing his party's newly-elected legislators of Punjab through video conferencing. It was his first interaction with them after the formation of the AAP government in the state