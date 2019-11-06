SC on Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: Exempting CNG vehicles from Odd-Even scheme will cause traffic congestion, AAP tells Delhi HC

SC on Delhi air pollution LATEST Updates: The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that CNG vehicles were not exempted from the Odd-Even rationing scheme as they could have caused traffic congestion due to their sheer numbers.
The government's assertions came in its reply to a batch of representations that challenged the implementation of the road rationing scheme in the National Capital.
The Supreme Court will take up a suo motu case entitled, 'alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas' on Wednesday. The National Capital and adjoining areas have been reeling under a smog-like situation making it extremely difficult for Delhiites. A special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta will hear the matter at 3.30 pm today.
The chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also appear, as instructed by the apex court in the Monday hearing, before the Supreme Court. Earlier on Monday, the apex court had lashed out at governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for what it termed an "annual pollution nightmare". The Supreme Court also slammed Centre for indulging blame-game with state governments over the issue.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to hover between "severe" and "very poor" category.
The Supreme Court, in its Monday hearing, termed the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR "atrocious" and banned all construction and demolition activities, along with burning of garbage and waste, in Delhi and NCR region.
The apex court emphasised that the entire police machinery and local administration must ensure no crop burning occurs. The court further said if stubble burning is found to be taking place, the administration would be held liable.
The apex court had observed that people could not be "left to die" due to the "worse-than-emergency situation" and said that those carrying out construction and demolition activities, despite its order, would be fined Rs 1 lakh. It added that a penalty of Rs 5,000 would be imposed if anyone was found burning garbage and waste in the region.
The top court said in case of any violation, the local administration and zonal officers would be held responsible.
It said the prevailing situation in the area was a "blatant and grave violation of the right to life of an individual" and scientific data suggested that the life span of those living in the region have been reduced due to this.
The top court said the authorities could not indulge in "passing the buck" and should collectively try to tackle the situation.
"Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive," the bench said, adding that the authorities have left the people to die.
"Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Question is that every year this is happening," the bench said, adding, "It cannot be done in a civilised country".
It asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies to chalk out a plan to ensure removal of the waste dumped at open spaces and come up with a scheme to deal with the issue.
The Delhi government also came under fire from the judges, and it has been asked to produce data or records to prove that the Odd-Even scheme has reduced pollution in the capital.
Justice Arun Mishra asked the government, "What is the logic behind odd-even scheme? We can understand banning diesel vehicles, but what is the point of the odd-even scheme?" Justice Mishra further remarked, "Cars create less pollution. What are you (Delhi government) getting from this odd-even?"
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government rolled out the third edition of the 12-day Odd-Even scheme on Monday to combat the rise in air pollution.
Several reports have showed that the air quality in the city had, in fact, improved after the implementation of the scheme. On Tuesday, the average air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 369 at 9 am, and an increase in wind speed was also expected to help clear the haze that had formed over the capital. On Monday, the pollution levels peaked to a three-year high (494).
Regarding pollution due to dust accumulated on the roads, the top court had said water be sprinkled on the stretches which were prone to dust. It directed that a traffic plan be prepared so that there was no burden on a particular road and the problem of pollution due to traffic congestion could be tackled. It asked the traffic authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.
The top court had asked the court-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to hold a meeting on 4 November and take a decision on whether the industries, which contributed to the pollution levels of Delhi-NCR, could be shut down during this period.
It had also asked the EPCA to take a call regarding banning the entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, in Delhi. Several other directions were passed by the top court to contain pollution saying that short term steps were needed to check the emergent situation.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 13:48:11 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
