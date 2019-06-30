Delay in arrival of monsoon over Maharashtra causes 25% rain shortfall in June, says IMD; Vidarbha sees highest deficit of 47%

Mumbai: The delayed arrival of Southwest Monsoon over Maharashtra has brought about a shortage of 25 percent rainfall in June, the normal precipitation for the month being 207.6 millimetres, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report stated.

It showed the shortfall was 47 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Marathwada and 21 percent in central Maharashtra, leading to all these divisions being categorised as 'D', signifying "deficient" rainfall.

Konkan and Goa subdivisions have reported a shortfall of 7 percent rainfall and have been categorised as 'N' or "normal", the IMD said.

"In a good sign; Thane district has received 503 millimetres rainfall in June this year, which is nine percent more than the normal 461.9 millimetres. Palghar has got 373.6 millimetres rainfall. The dams supplying water to Mumbai are from these districts and with such good precipitation, the looming fear of water shortage may no longer exist," said an IMD official.

"Generally, Marathwada and parts of central Maharashtra receive rainfall a little late as these areas are known as rain-shadow regions," he said.

The IMD on Sunday also issued a forecast of central Maharashtra and Marathwada region getting good showers from Tuesday onwards.

"The system is progressing. We are hopeful of central Maharashtra and Marathwada receiving widespread showers," the official said.

"As of now, catchment areas of dams in western Maharashtra such as Kolhapur, Satara and Pune have received

some showers. But more rain is needed to get the dams to fill," the official said.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.