'Definitely looks familiar': Anand Mahindra's post on weekend routines leaves internet in splits

As the winter season is approaching, getting up early in the morning will unquestionably turn into one of the most difficult tasks. But, for those who are not morning people, leaving their beds is an everyday battle. The weekends are even more challenging as the body gets tired after a week-long work schedule and requires more sleep to feel refreshed. In this context, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a lazy dog in his latest Twitter post. The caption of the video says, “Me trying to get out of bed every morning.”

Well, not EVERY morning..but weekends, yes, that definitely looks familiar! pic.twitter.com/SpOwve7LrX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2022



In the clip, a Labrador can be seen looking really sleepy and confused as it struggles to reach the floor with its front legs. During this, the adorable animal yawned a couple of times before finally placing its legs on the floor. Wait, there’s more. As soon as the dog almost succeeded in standing on the ground, it hilariously slid down, dragging its entire body from the bed. In the end, the dog went on to take a nap once again.

Mahindra found the occurrence quite relatable to his weekend routine. He stated in the caption, “Well, not EVERY morning…but weekends, yes, that definitely looks familiar!” The viewers also agreed with Mahindra and shared similar kind of situations in the comment section. Some of the users also referred to their morning routine.

A user sarcastically said, “What an inspiration sir Ji. You are giving me the perfect style to come out of bed with lazy mornings.”

What an inspiration sir ji… You are giving me perfect style to come out of bed with lazy mornings…☺️☺️😉😉 — giriraj Jambkar (@GirirajJambkar) November 19, 2022



Another one revealed, “I’m still in bed.”

I’m still in bed 🛏️😂 — SP (@sachinporwal) November 19, 2022



A person jokingly suggested, “Sir, decrease your bed height.”

Sir.. Decrease you’re bed hight l 😁 — vijaybhaskarbabji 🇮🇳 (@vijaybhaskarbab) November 19, 2022



An individual thought, “Sir, why get out of bed at all over the weekend? Unless it is to eat food And this looks very very familiar for weekdays!”

Sir, why get out of bed at all over the weekend! Unless it is to eat food 😅

And this looks very very familiar for weekdays! — Maggie (@meghu) November 19, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Weekend, one should do this in the noon ☺️😀 — Kalpana Dravid 🇮🇳 (@kalpanadravid) November 19, 2022

Hi sir, internet is filled with lifestyle of billionaires like they don’t eat,sleep, only read etc. but now we can say that a billionaire can also live like a normal individual. You are such a humble person. — Sachin Vashistha (@imsvashistha) November 19, 2022



Since being uploaded by Mahindra, the 48-second clip has earned over 90,000 views on Twitter. It has also garnered as many as 4,000 likes so far. Have you found it relatable? What is your everyday motivation to get out of bed?

