Defence Acquisition Committee approves procurement worth Rs 3,000 crores, including BrahMos and ARVs for naval ships

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Committee (DAC) on Saturday approved procurements of about Rs 3000 crores including BrahMos missiles for two Indian Navy ships, and Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) for the Indian Army's main battle tank Arjun. The DAC meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As a follow up of the Cabinet Committee on Security's (CCA) decision in October this year for the procurement of four P1135.6 Follow-on Ships, the DAC granted approval for procurement the indigenous BrahMos missiles for two Indian Navy Ships to be built in Russia as the primary weapon on board these ships.

The indigenously designed BrahMos missile is a tested and proven supersonic cruise missile.

The DAC also approved the procurement of ARVs for the Indian Army's MBT Arjun. These are designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and would be manufactured by Indian Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). ARVs ensure efficient and speedy repair and recovery operations during combat.