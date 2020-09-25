Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan arrive in Mumbai from Goa ahead of their NCB questioning on 26 September

While Rakul Preet Singh has been called today on 25 September, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan will be questioned tomorrow on 26 September.

Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Thursday arrived in Mumbai from Goa.

Padukone, who was shooting for director Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

The couple arrived at Mumbai airport around 9.15 pm. They reportedly boarded a chartered flight from Goa at around 8 pm.

Khan, who too was in Goa, reached Mumbai with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan around 5 pm and headed to their suburban Juhu residence.

Khan made her acting debut opposite Rajput in the 2018 film Kedarnath.

Khan is set to appear before the NCB on 26 September (Saturday), along with Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash are summoned on Friday.

The bureau has also asked Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitiz Ravi to appear before it in the case, an official said.

Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Ravi was asked to appear on Friday.

Ravi's name surfaced during the probe, the official said.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drug angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case, the official said.

Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the NCB.

His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, has been arrested in a drug case linked to his death.

