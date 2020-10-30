Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University admission: DDU entrance exam result 2020 declared at ddugu.ac.in

The DDU entrance exam 2020 for undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes was conducted between 13 and 23 October

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has declared the DDU entrance examination result 2020 on its website - ddugu.ac.in. Candidates can check their score and qualifying status by entering their examination roll number and date of birth.

DDU entrance result 2020 has been declared for various UG courses including BA, BSc (Maths), BSc (Biology), BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc (Home Science) BA LLB (Honours), BSc - Agriculture, MLT, Physiotherapy and Nursing, along with the post-graduate courses.

DDU will soon release the cut off marks and seat allotment list on its official website. Students whose names appear in the DDU allotment list 2020 will have to download the DDU entrance test seat allotment letter and appear for counselling. They will be required to submit all the relevant documents for verification.

Steps to check and download DDU entrance exam results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University official website - ddugu.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down on homepage and under 'Online Portals' section, click on 'Admission' tab.

Step 3: On the new page, click on Entrance Test Result 2020-21.

Step 4: Enter your test roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Step 6: Your DDU entrance exam result 2020 will appear on the screen. See you marks and qualifying status.

Step 7: Save and take a print of your DDU entrance exam score card 2020.

Here is the direct link to check DDU entrance exam 2020 result