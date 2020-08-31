DEE Assam releases final results for assistant teacher exam; check scores on dee.assam.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the DEE Assam Assistant Teacher examinations can download their results from the official website

The office of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has announced the final result for the post of Assistant Teacher of LP and UP Schools on its website - dee.assam.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, DEE Assam had conducted the Assistant Teacher Document Verification from 1 to 8 March at various districts across the state.

Those who had successfully applied for the regular vacant post of teachers in LP/UP had appeared in the document verification round.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the directorate had published recruitment notification for a total of 5,393 vacancies of Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary School) in the month of March 2018. A large number of candidates have applied for the recruitment drive launched in the state.

Steps to check DEE final select list of regular teachers of LP and UP schools:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DEE Assam - dee.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Under the Latest tab, click on the link that reads, "Final Select List of Regular Teacher of LP and UP schools."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where there will be a list of district-wise PDF documents.

Steps 4: Click on the district you have applied for.

Step 5: The final result will appear on your screen and you can for your name and score.

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

Click here directly to check the link to see the results.