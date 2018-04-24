Death penalty for rape of minors below 12 years a populist gimmick meant to whip up public emotion, not panacea

With its back to the wall after the heinous rapes in Kathua and Unnao — a key BJP functionary stands accused in the latter — the Narendra Modi government passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, which amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to pave the way for the death penalty for those convicted of raping minors below the age of 12 years.

This move is nothing but a populist gimmick by a government bent upon whipping up public emotion rather than allowing justice to be done. It will further jeopardise the lives of minors who are victims of sexual abuse and assault. President Ram Nath Kovind's undue haste in giving his assent to the ordinance betrays a dangerous precedent of laws being made with an eye on the vote bank and to deflect criticism.

Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Mahiwal and others clamouring for the death penalty conveniently fail to acknowledge that the courts are already empowered to deliver this sentence to those found guilty in cases which fall under the 'rarest of rare' category. Remember, the convicts were given the death penalty in the Delhi gangrape case under the IPC and not under the amended statute.

Mandatory minimum sentences and the anchoring effect

The POCSO and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (CLAA) changed the sentencing regime for sexual offences by introducing mandatory minimum sentences, thresholds a judge did not have discretion to breach even if he or she felt there were mitigating circumstances that warranted it.

As a result, an “anchoring effect” is seen, whereby even if there are aggravating circumstances, judges award only the mandatory minimum sentence. For instance, as per NCRB statistics, minimum sentences were awarded in 54.94 percent cases in Delhi, in 75 percent cases in Assam, 72.05 percent in Maharashtra, and 39.39 percent in Andhra Pradesh.

Another effect of high mandatory minimum sentences is that judges, in order to avoid awarding what they view to be a disproportionate sentence, prefer to acquit the accused. Therefore, enhanced mandatory minimum punishments in the ordinance are likely to be counterproductive.

Not a deterrent

The introduction of the death penalty for the rape of children under the age of 12 years is likely to put future victims — and there will be future victims because the death penalty has been shown to be no more a deterrent than a life sentence — at grave risk. Since the punishment for rape and the punishment for murder are now the same, a rapist will have no incentive to spare his victim’s life, especially since her testimony would be the most important piece of evidence against him.

More importantly, with 94 percent of sexual assault cases against known persons and family members, this would deter the reporting of crimes, noted gender-rights activist and lawyer Flavia Agnes told the website IndiaSpend in an eye-opener of a piece which contests the concept of death penalty as a panacea.

Fewer chances of conviction

The conviction rate for sexual offences against children stands at an abysmal 28.2 percent. The rate of pendency of cases stands at a shocking 89.6 percent. Activists and lawyers working on the ground say that the weak infrastructure of trials, a lack of specially trained and sensitive judges and prosecutors, and the helplessness in reining in defence lawyers who run amok in court, and ride roughshod over the complainant/victim’s rights make things worse.

Awarding the death penalty requires the highest level of proof, hence trials are far more rigorous and painstaking than those for other punishments such as life imprisonment. Hence, minors are required to testify and re-testify for years to come, and this only adds to the trauma they've already suffered.

Also, children, especially traumatised children, may not be very reliable as witnesses. Their testimonies are more likely to be forcefully assailed by the defence, thereby leading to doubt in the mind of judges. And since the standard of proof is “beyond reasonable doubt”, there always remains the possibility of a lower conviction rate if the death penalty is marked as the minimum mandatory punishment.

Activists up in arms

The governments move has raised the hackles of activists and lawyers working for the rights of children and against the death penalty.

At a press conference called by the Campaign Against Death Penalty for Child Rape in Delhi on 23 April, Dr Anup Surendranath, who heads the National Law University's Delhi Centre on the death penalty, said, “history bears testament to the fact that , across the word, the death penalty lends itself as a perfect distraction in difficult political moments. However, this time we are playing around with the safety of our girls and we owe them a lot more honesty than what has led to this ordinance”.

Activist-lawyer Vrinda Grover, who has represented many victims in court, said: “Instead of investing their resources and attention to fixing the gaps in the legal system and creating a more enabling, accessible and sensitive legal system, they are just going to do a gimmick to silence and blunt the national outcry and international criticism. This is a grave crisis. The government has abdicated its responsibility in ensuring the safety and security of women and children”.

Bharti Ali, co-founder of HAQ Centre for Child Rights, posed this question: What was the government's tearing hurry? Why didn’t it go through the consultative process route, a key requirement for any lawmaking on subjects of this kind?

The government expected a groundswell of support, but is instead finding itself on the back foot. Would it heed informed opinion, or go by the alleged ‘collective conscience’ of society to convert its bloodthirsty intentions into reality?