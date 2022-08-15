Dear friend Narendra Modi, count on France to always stand by your side: Emmanuel Macron congratulates India on I-Day

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also greeted India on its Independence Day

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, French President Emmanuel Macron extended greetings to the nation.

Congratulating people of India on Independence Day, Macron said that hid "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi can "count on France to always stand by" its side.

"Dear friend #NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," the President of France said in a tweet.

Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2022

PM Modi and Macron met in May when the former, on the final leg on his three-day Europe tour, arrived at the Elysee Palace. The Prime Minister received a warm hug from Macron and both the laders walked inside the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

US President Joe Biden also greeted India on its 75th Independence Day. In a statement, he invoked Mahatma Gandhi and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners".

"Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people. The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation," the US President said.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," Biden added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished India on its Independence Day.

"All Australians applaud India's successes, and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also give thanks for the contribution of our Indian-Australian community to our society, to our culture, to our country, and to the links between our nations," he said.

"The emergence of the world's largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable," Albanese said in a statement.

The Australian PM also recalled his meeting with PM Modi at the QUAD summit in Tokyo.

For India, 15 August ceremony this year was particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence with the government launching a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration.

PM Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

In his 82-minute address, the Prime Minister today urged the nation to develop hatred towards corruption and those indulging in that vice, and towards nepotism to move towards a new India with a firm resolve.

PM Modi also urged people to take five pledges in the next 25 years — making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in the country's heritage, unity, and fulfilling their duties.

