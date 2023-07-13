Suresh Pillai, a celebrated chef in the culinary world, has made a name for himself by bringing the rich and vibrant flavours of Kerala to the forefront. However, his journey began humbly, as he started his career as a catering service boy long before he emerged as a prominent figure in the world of Kerala cuisine. Surprisingly, the chef is seen in limelight not because of his work but because of an Instagram post. Chef Suresh Pillai took a chance by hiring a deaf and mute cook named Vipin.

In the Instagram video, Chef Pillai shared the story of how 25-year-old Vipin joined his restaurant in Kochi and quickly became an invaluable member of the team.

Chef Pillai received Vipin’s CV through a connection in his hometown. Concerned about how a differently-abled person would cope with the fast-paced environment of a fine dining kitchen, he decided to give Vipin a chance. He arranged a trial at his restaurant in Kochi, and the next day, Vipin was hired!

In the post, Chef Pillai said that at first he was ‘concerned as to how he would fit in the hectic and fast pace of the kitchen.’ However, ‘The 25-year-old shocked everyone in the kitchen!’ Chef Pillai wrote, ‘Committed, neat, disciplined and calm – it was as if it was second nature to him.’

To Chef Pillai’s surprise, Vipin amazed everyone in the kitchen. Vipin’s presence has created a sense of camaraderie among the 30-plus chefs in the kitchen, as they cook, smile, strive, and learn together.

In an Instagram video, Chef Pillai proudly showcases Vipin’s expertise in the kitchen, demonstrating his ease and proficiency in executing each task. When Chef Pillai met Vipin in person, he assured him that he would always have a home at the restaurant. Though it’s unclear if Vipin fully understood, his tight grip on Chef Pillai’s hand conveyed a deep connection. In a heartwarming way, Chef Pillai wrote, “I knew my heart was right – this boy was special.”

Chef Pillai concludes his post by highlighting that food transcends language, hearing, and sight; it only requires passion. He considers Vipin an inspiration, not just to himself, but to the entire Restaurant Chef Pillai (RCP) family.

The Instagram video has garnered over 1.5 million views, with heartwarming comments applauding Chef Pillai for giving a differently-abled individual an opportunity and praising the touching story he shared.

Chef Pillai’s experience showcases the power of inclusivity and how individuals, regardless of their abilities, can contribute meaningfully in their chosen fields. Vipin’s story serves as a reminder that compassion, determination, and a supportive community can create an environment where everyone can thrive.