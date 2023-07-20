'Deaf dog in parking lot': Gurugram office's cautionary 'Please Honk' board wins hearts

While counting blessings, dog owners consider their paw-dorable companions twice. Such is the extent of the immaculate bond between humans and dogs. In the age of social media, where users can flaunt anything, many people choose to make public the only relationship they think won’t be hurtful, which is between their dog and them. As is often the case, any post or actions related to these furballs are set to receive appreciation by the dog-lovers community on the Internet. In a similar heartwarming moment, Joy Bhattacharjya, a Twitter user, shared a special notice on a board by a Gurugram-based office regarding a deaf dog.

With people found rushing and fighting over parking spots in bustling metro cities like Gurugram, an office took the extra effort to protect a dog with special care. The notice on the board reminds drivers to remember the deaf dog before driving to park their cars carelessly. This particular action has set a high tone among Twitter users, with several praising the deed.

Joy captioned the post: “Just behind a corporate office in Gurgaon.” As per the location shared by another user in the comments, it is erstwhile Citibank Jacaranda Square Parking in Gurugram.

He also added that he could anticipate the heartfelt reactions of others, but even though not entirely deaf, a honk would work in the dog’s favour.

One user commented, “Very considerate sign board!”.

“Some humanity is still there!” said another user.

The post garnered over 33,000 views.

Earlier, one such video gained traction, where a dog became a helpful companion to a woman who appeared to be a ragpicker. The heartwarming video which went viral showcased the woman moving ahead carrying a large bag filled with collected roadside scrap.

What surprised users was that the dog was eagerly following her while tagging along another similar bag filled with scrap. It was an example of the playful bond between humans and the furballs. The video was shared with the caption, “Dogs are our best friends!”. Without a shadow of a doubt, these wonderful creatures make the world a better place to live in.