DCW to write letter to PM, CM Biren Singh demanding stern action against people behind Manipur video
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to demand stern action against the perpetrators behind the viral Manipur video that shows two women being forced to parade naked in the violence-hit state.
“Writing letter today to PM and Manipur CM seeking urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur, strongest action against men in the video who perpetrated the attack on the girls, (ask) Manipur CM to allow my visit to meet the survivors, their families and other girls and women,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet.
“Want to submit a fact-finding report to the government regarding sexual crimes against women so that action is taken at the earliest,” she added.
A video, about two months old, from Manipur was widely circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms on Wednesday which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob, assaulted and gang raped.
A mid-level police official has confirmed the incident and dated it back to May 4, just a day after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur’s Churachandpur town.
The main man accused of parading women naked in Manipur has been arrested on Thursday, police said. The accused, identified as Heradas (32), was nabbed from Thoubal district.
The Union government has issued an order to Twitter and other social platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women, from the Kuki community, being paraded naked and allegedly gang raped by the mob.
“It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation,” news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.
