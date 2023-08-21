DCW sends notice to Delhi Police, seeks arrest of Delhi govt official accused of raping minor

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has on Monday sent a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking the arrest of a senior Delhi government official accused of raping a minor and impregnating her.

The officer — a deputy director in the women and child development department — had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had said, adding that his wife has also been charged with giving her medicine to terminate the pregnancy.

#WATCH | “A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued… pic.twitter.com/3KbgNWICeF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “If the one whose job is to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go?”

“In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of deputy director in the women and child development department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven’t arrested him yet. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go? He must be arrested soon,” Maliwal said.

The Delhi government official has been booked for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police said on Sunday.

The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.”He (the accused) is a deputy director in the WCD Department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, the law should take its course.

The Delhi government is sensitive in regard to such serious matters as women’s safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, the sternest possible action should be taken against him,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Police said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without women’s consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The girl’s statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, the police officer said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

With inputs from PTI.