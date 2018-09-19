DCW rescues 50-year-old woman held captive by brother in Delhi's Rohini area; panel urges citizens to report such cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a 50-year-old woman from a house in the city's Rohini area, where her brother had held her captive for the past two years. The DCW counsellors' team reached the spot after receiving a call regarding the woman being locked inside a house.

After making several unsuccessful attempts to enter the house, the DCW team, along with the police, got in by climbing the roof of the neighbour's house and found the woman on the open terrace in her own filth. The DCW team immediately got her admitted to Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini area.

Reflecting on the incident, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who met the woman in the hospital, expressed shock over the treatment given to the woman and demanded strict punishment for all the perpetrators.

"I am deeply shocked at the inhuman manner in which the lady has been treated. While she is only 50 years old, she presently looks as though she is over 90 years of age. Her starvation is so extreme that she was unable to look after her basic needs. For days together, she would keep lying in her own filth in an open terrace," Maliwal said.

"The brother of the rescued woman and his wife should be immediately arrested and taken to task. I feel sad that none of the neighbours thought of informing the police or the commission of her condition. I urge all citizens to please come forward and report such incidents so that more girls and women can be saved," she added.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Rohini Sector 7 Police Station.