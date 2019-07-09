DCW issues notice to Delhi Police after video shows policeman threatening woman driver after hitting her car

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details about an incident where a policeman allegedly misbehaved and threatened a lady after hitting her car with his vehicle.

The Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance of the video circulating on the social media, it said.

It has been alleged that the policeman was intoxicated at the time of the incident and after hitting the woman's car, he tried to threaten and intimidate her, the panel said.

From the video, it is seen that the the policeman was in uniform and had liquor bottles in his car, the panel said.

"Many people can be seen in the video alleging that when police was called on spot, no action was taken against the drunk policeman. Instead, other police officers only supported him," the panel said.

Noting that it is a "very serious matter", the DCW sought details of the call made on 100, action taken and a copy of the FIR registered in the matter.

It has also asked for a copy of the medical report of the policeman and the inquiry report in the matter. The DCW also sought to know whether any administrative action has been taken against the policeman.

"When allegations were received regarding the policeman being drunk in uniform and driving, was he made to undergo a test to ascertain whether he was actually drunk?

"If yes, please provide results of the test. If no, please provide reasons for not conducting the test," the panel said in the notice.

The DCW has sought the reply from the Delhi Police by 16 July.

