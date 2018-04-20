You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says won't end hunger strike until stringent law for convicted rapists comes into force

India IANS Apr 20, 2018 19:04:05 IST

New Delhi: As the Central government proposed the death penalty for rapists of children younger than 12, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, who went without food for the eighth day on Friday, said she won't end her fast until the law comes into force.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal. PTI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal. PTI

As a mark of protest against the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, 33-year-old Maliwal began her hunger strike last week at Rajghat demanding immediate implementation of a stringent law for convicted rapists.

"Every day affidavits are submitted in courts by the government. Unless the law comes into enforcement, I won't stop. The law has to be death penalty within six months to those convicted for raping minors," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Central government told the Supreme Court that it is proposing the maximum punishment of death penalty for the rapists of children younger than 12.

After this, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Congratulations Swati Maliwal. You should now end the fast. We all should now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands."

To this, Maliwal said she respects Kejriwal's request but will not end her hunger strike.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 19:04 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores