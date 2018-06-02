Day after Scindia House fire, blaze breaks out at leather company office at Mumbai's Barrister Nath Pai Road; one injured

A day after the a huge fire broke out at South Mumbai's Scindia House Building in the Fort area, a blaze broke out at a leather company office located at Barrister Nath Pai Road, injuring a fire officer, reported ANI.

#Visuals from Mumbai where fire broke out at a leather company office located at Barrister Nath Pai Road, 1 fire officer injured. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6micpjiiFX — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

More details about the fire are awaited.

On Friday, A fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai on Friday, but no casualties were reported. The blaze started on the third floor of the Income Tax office located in the multi-storeyed Scindia House.

"Our control room received information at 4.55 pm about a fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building. Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," a fire brigade official said.

The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

With inputs from PTI