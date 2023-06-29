Day after bullet grazed Bhim Army chief, police arrest accused who ‘threatened’ Chandar Shekhar Azad on FB

Uttar Pradesh Police have detained a youth from Amethi who had allegedly made cryptic posts against Azad Samaj Party’s President and Bhim Army’s chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, five days before he was shot on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Vimlesh Singh, who ran a page on Facebook named Kshatriya of Amethi.

Singh, according to police, made the first post in connection with Azad five days before the attack.

It read, “Chandra Shekhar ko Maarenge aur Amethi ke Thakur hi maarenge, wo bhi din dahade beech chaurahe par (Chandra Shekhar will die and only Thakurs of Amethi will kill him, that too on the middle of a road, in broad daylight).”

The suspect, in his second post, made right after the attack on Wednesday, wrote, “Bhim Army pramukh Chandra Shekhar Ravan par Janleva hamla, Ravan ke kamar me lagi goli. Bachj gaya, Agli bar nahi Bachega (Bhim Army Chief ChandraShekhar Ravan has been shot in the back, he survived but will not suvive again).”

Dr. Elamaran, Superintendent of Police in Amethi told media that in connection with the social media posts in which death threats were issued against ChandraShekhar Azad, an FIR was registered five days ago.

Further investigation, reportedly, led to the arrest of the suspect who is currently being interrogated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.