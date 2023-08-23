'Dawn of new India': PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 as it conquers moon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the historic achievement made by India as Chandrayaan-3 successfully makes a soft landing on the moon.

PM Modi attended the launch virtually from Johannesburg.

Extending wishes to team ISRO and the citizens of India, PM Modi said, “When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India.”

He added, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment.”

“India’s successful Moon mission is not just India’s alone…This success belongs to all of humanity,” the prime minister added.

Hailing this first-of-its-kind achievement, PM Modi said, “No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there.”

Meanwhile, after the successful landing, ISRO chief S Somanath, said, “India is on the Moon.”

“Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain (It was once said that the moon is too far, now the day will come when kids will say the moon is just a tour away),” he added.

With Chandrayaan-3 touching the surface of the moon now, the Vikram Module will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out onto the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection.

The Pragyaan rover will be on its mission for 14 days, during which it will be analysing the Moon’s surface for traces of water ice, helium-3 and many other critical components.