Dawn breakfast order helped Mumbai cops bust fake call centre

An early morning breakfast order and the food that had been ordered helped the Mumbai Police to bust a fake call centre operating in the city.

The centre, located in a house along Rajodi Beach, had dozens of staff who were not permitted to leave the building to prevent them from interacting with outsiders and neighbours.

The Mumbai police based on a tip-off that someone was repeatedly ordering dozens of breakfasts from a nearby eatery — and at 4:00 am– smelt a rat.

“The beach resort is teeming with tourists on weekends and almost deserted on other days. So the 50 to 60 tea and breakfast orders so early every morning for many days raised our suspicion and we started secretly monitoring the place,” police officer Suhas Bavche told news agencies.

The house was finally raided suddenly one morning and police found a floor with 60 workstations, they arrested the owner and 47 employees. They have been charged with impersonation, cheating and fraud under the Information Technology Act. The computers have been sent for a forensic examination.

The ongoing probe by the Mumbai Police has so far revealed that young employees were trained to receive calls from unsuspecting bank customers from Australia, Bavche said. They allegedly extracted sensitive personal details and security information — including one-time passwords — from them and passed the information on to managers over email, the officer said.

“This could be the tip of the iceberg. We are investigating international connections associated with the racket,” he added. “Such fake call centres operating from one place for a couple of months at a time are regularly busted across India,” the police officer said.

