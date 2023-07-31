Daughter kills man over 'alcoholism', 'coming home late'

A tragic incident unfolded in Amberpet, Hyderabad, where a 45-year-old labourer lost his life at the hands of his daughter, who is reported to be in her twenties.

The father, identified as Jagadeesh, succumbed to injuries, he sustained after his daughter stabbed him in the neck with a broken bottle on Sunday, following an altercation that occurred around 11 pm on the previous day.

The perpetrator, Nikhitha, works as a salesperson in a local store and has been taken into custody by the police.

The unfortunate incident was triggered when a drunk Jagadeesh reprimanded his daughter on Saturday.

The heated argument between the two escalated, leading Nikhitha to impulsively pick up a broken bottle and attack her father.

Prompt action by neighbors ensured that Jagadeesh was rushed to the government-run Osmania General Hospital for treatment, where he breathed his last.

Nikhitha defended her actions by claiming that her father was an alcoholic due to which he was a constant source of trouble, coming home drunk and causing disturbances in her life. Notably, her mother also resides in the same house.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in light of this grave incident.

The police noted that the attack was a result of Nikhitha’s anger and frustration, as her father refused to listen to her side of the story when he confronted her about arriving home late.