Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dalit woman, mother attacked for opposing sexual harassment in Muzaffarnagar

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 15:59:12 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually harassed and her mother was attacked by a youth for opposing him at Bhokaheri village in the district, police said here on Wednesday.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The incident took place on Tuesday when both the women had gone for collecting water from a hand-pump in the village under Bhopa police station, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Gotam said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused Anuj Kumar sexually harassed her daughter and when they opposed him, he attacked both of them. The accused and his father Sharda Das were absconding and the search was on to nab them, police added.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 15:59 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores