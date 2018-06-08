You are here:
Dalit woman attacked for sitting on chair in Ahmedabad village; three accused arrested

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 19:29:56 IST

Ahmedabad: A Dalit woman was allegedly attacked by a mob for sitting on a chair at a school in a village in Ahmedabad district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Valthera village two days ago.

Representational image. AFP

Pallaviben Jadav (45), who works at an Anganwadi (government-run nursery school), had been entrusted the task of distributing Aadhaar cards, police said.

According to the FIR registered at Kath police station, Jayraj Vegad, a local resident, was infuriated to see that Pallaviben was sitting on a chair while doing her work.

Being a Dalit how she dared to sit on a chair, he asked her and kicked the chair, causing her to fall, as per the complaint lodged by Pallaviben's husband Ganpat Jadav.

Later, Vegad and some 25 others went to the woman's house in the evening and allegedly attacked her, her husband and some other family members with sticks and sharp weapons.

Koth police registered a case under IPC sections related to attempt to murder and dacoity, and also under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused belong to the Karadia Rajput community which falls in the OBC category, police said. "It was also alleged that the accused snatched away Pallaviben's mangalsutra. The accused also allegedly tried to set one of Jadav's relatives on fire," said PD Manvar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST Cell, Ahmedabad.

Manvar, who is investigating the case, said three persons were arrested on Friday. Bharat Vegad, one of the accused named in the FIR, later filed a complaint against Pallaviben and her husband, alleging that it was the couple and their relatives who attacked him and others, the DSP said.


