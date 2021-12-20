Daily horoscope for 20 December: Willing to know what's in store for you this Monday?

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs need to be a little cautious about health.

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Kick-start the first day of the week, 20 December, Monday with renewed energy as the Moon enters its Waning Gibbous phase, which is the first phase after the Full Moon.

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs need to be a little cautious about health. After the 'Micromoon' on Saturday, there is a possibility of travel for some of the sun signs.

It is best to remain optimistic, and work hard.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April)-

The universe will be making waves by blessing you with travel plans; and whole lot of mental peace. You will witness misunderstandings or conflicts with your friends disappear. Couples will enjoy a lovely, harmonious time and feel heightened sense of mutual admiration. It's a good day to unwind doing things that you love the most.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May)-

Under today's skies, chances of getting a slow start and experiencing boredom are high. Post evening, Taureans will be gifted with a wonderful family time. You can plan some auspicious work, too. Though at work, people might try to boss you over and forcefully take undue credit for work done by you, stay calm. Since your diligence will bear fruits, continue to focus on your work.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June)-

Today, you might get the opportunity to travel abroad under the influence of the Moon. While there could be difficulties in the business sector, you will receive great respect from your coworkers. It is advisable to not lose focus from your work. People will be highly pleased with your behavior. Married couples will experience great joy spending time together.

Cancer: (21 June – 22 July)-

Under Monday's sky, it is suggested that you be very careful with your expenditures, and health. Be prepared if you have to travel for work. Students must be very attentive to avoid issues in studies. Refrain from confrontations or conflicts as today is not the right day for you to engage in troubles. People might differ from your views. Exercise and eat healthy.

Leo: (23 July – 23 August) - As the Moon enters its first phase, you will find an upsurge of creative energy. Financial problems will fade away. Money is likely to be spent on household amenities, today. The universe is aligning your stars in a way that might awaken your hidden talents. Children of Leos will get an immense career boost, today. Chances of reaping benefits from new courses are high for students.

Virgo: (23 August – 22 September)-

Virgos will find their daily routine a bit disturbed; specially the employed people. As you get serious with your career, do feel free to consult your seniors and never hesitate to seek their advice. Stay calm and don't ponder over your weaknesses too much, today. The lunar influence promises to get you profits on business. You can seek advance payments to expedite your business.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October)-

Today, the Moon brings in the possibility of experiencing calmness. Spiritual practices and love of your family will bring you peace and happiness. It is best not to be anxious about less important things. Under today's skies, it is advisable to work hard and be practical.

Scorpio: (23 October – 21 November)-

Be prepared to face challenges in business. Don't panic as things will fall into place, gradually. Refrain from worrying about unnecessary things. Spend some quality time with your family. If there is a conflict at home, don't lose your temper. Try to resolve the issue in a composed manner. Don't eat unhealthy, spicy foods. Indigestion related health woes might plague you, today.

Sagittarius: (22 November – 21 December)-

For Saggitarians, it is a perfect day for friendships and married life to thrive. The planetary positions are perfectly aligned for marketing and media professionals; as well as for people hunting for new jobs. Business partnerships will bear satisfying results.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)-

The cosmic energy is aligned in a way today that you might have to travel for work but be very careful about your health. Avoid eating cold or stale foods. Take extra precautions while entering into business deals. Differences of opinion with partners on monetary matters might trouble you. It is better to resolve work issues, immediately and not pile them up. It would be good to apply for leave if you are in the private sector.

Aquarius: (20 January – 19 February)-

Under today's skies, chances of meeting your distant relatives and childhood friends are high. Also, the universe is aligned for you to receive huge success in competitive exams. Your inclination to switch jobs might be heightened today. People will be extremely respectful to you. Do take your financial matters seriously.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March)-

Today's lunar position will fetch you great joy and peace in domestic life. Elders will be mighty impressed with you. However, muscle pain or health issues might bother you a little. Listen to the advice of your elders. It is best not to start a new job today. If your children face any problem, handle it calmly.

