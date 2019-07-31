Daily Bulletin: VG Siddhartha's body found, CCD board likely to meet today; Unnao rape survivor's family accuse Yogi Adityanath of negligence; day's top stories

Body of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha found in Netravati river, company board likely to meet today

The body of business tycoon VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and the son-in-law of former foreign minister SM Krishna, was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati River near the Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru, ANI reported.

Dakshin Kannada deputy commissioner Sasikanth Senthil was quoted by PTI as saying, "A body has been found which appears to be of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha."

Siddhartha was reported missing mysteriously since Monday night en route to Mangaluru, with an alleged letter by him showing he was under "tremendous pressure" from lenders.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police scoured the waters under a bridge across the swollen Nethravathi river, where 60-year-old Siddhartha was reportedly last seen, to trace the coffee tycoon.

Siddhartha was last seen near the bridge in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, police said. Local fisherman, along with their boats, also joined in the frantic search operations. Several political leaders across party lines had on Tuesday visited Krishna and hoped for Siddhartha's "safe return".

The Coffee Day Enterprises board of directors, to whom a purported letter from Siddhartha was addressed, were likely to meet on Wednesday morning to decide on the course of action.

Unnao rape survivor's family alleges no response from Yogi Adityanath on receiving threats

The Unnao rape survivor’s family was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that they had been receiving calls with threats "for several months", but there had been no response from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office despite "frequent complaints".

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government handed the probe into the truck-car collision that left the Unnao rape victim critically injured to the CBI, even as the Opposition stepped up its attack on the ruling BJP.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training, accessed by PTI, said the case is being handed over to the agency to probe "abetment and conspiracies" in the accident.

Earlier in the day, the BJP faced flak from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party as they accused it of giving political protection to MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was arrested last year for allegedly raping the woman when she was a minor in 2017.

In Parliament, there were walkouts and members walked into the Well of the House. “For God's sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. It's still not too late," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Sengar, already in jail, and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after a speeding truck hit the car in which the Unnao rape victim was travelling in Rae Bareli, killing two relatives and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured.

IndiGo co-founders spat: Rakesh Gangwal says provided information on RPTs to relevant authorities

InterGlobe Aviation promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Tuesday said he has provided all information, including those related to whistleblowers, to relevant authorities and wondered why people were hiding behind the veil of unnamed sources to spread a false narrative.

Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia — promoters of the country's largest airline IndiGo — are locked in a bitter battle over alleged corporate governance lapses. In signs that the feud between the two promoters is far from over, Gangwal on Tuesday referred to reports that Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises has said there was no evidence to substantiate allegations on related party transactions.

In a strongly-worded statement, Gangwal said he has information to the relevant authorities. "I wish people had the conviction to be quoted and not hide behind the veil of so-called unnamed 'sources' to spread a false narrative in the media," he said. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent firm of IndiGo.

Prithvi Shaw handed backdated suspension for doping violation until 15 November

India Test opener Prithvi Shaw has been suspended until 15 November, 2019 for a doping violation after ingesting a prohibited substance Terbutaline, the country’s cricket board, BCCI, said on Tuesday.

Shaw released a statement later on Tuesday saying he accepted the punishment and hoped this example would deter other athletes from neglecting protocol when it came to taking medicines.

Bruce Lee's daughter criticises Quentin Tarantino for her father's portrayal in new film

Shannon Lee, the daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, has slammed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for portraying her father as a "caricature" in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Shannon said Tarantino's take on her father was no different from the way "white Hollywood" treated him when he was alive. In an interview with The Wrap, she said the movie paints Lee, played by Mike Moh, as an "arrogant a**hole who was full of hot air", something that diminishes Lee's struggle and legacy.