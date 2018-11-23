Daily Bulletin: Sonia Gandhi to address rally in Telangana; on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, Pak opens Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims; day's top stories

Congress' CP Joshi creates controversy with 'only Brahmins' remark

Drawing flak from the BJP and kickstarting a fresh controversy in the election season, former Union minister and Congress leader CP Joshi said that the only Pandits, intellectuals and Brahmins are qualified to speak on Hinduism. Joshi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Uma Bharti and questioned their authority over the subject. "If anyone is qualified to speak on religion it is the Pandits, the intellectuals and the brahmins. There is a weird trend in the country where people from different castes are speaking on Hinduism. Uma Bharti, who belongs to the Lodi samaj, is talking about Hindu religion. Sadhvi ji also belongs to a different religion and is talking about Hindu religion. Narendra Modi too belongs to some other religion and talks about Hinduism. In the last 50 years, brahmins have lost their mind," said CP Joshi.

Joshi's comment comes soon after he claimed that only a Congress prime minister would be able to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Joshi's comments brings back memories of the ill-famous 'neech' comments from 2014 elections.

Pakistan agrees to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims

On the occasion of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, after Indian government approved the construction and development of the Kartarpur Corridor from the Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the India-Pakistan border, Pakistan decided to open the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted, “Pakistan has already conveyed to India its decision to open Kartarpur Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Imran Khan will do break ground at Kartarpur facilities on 28 November. We welcome the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion." Indian government took the decision at a meeting chaired by Modi in view of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019. The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur shrine in Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province is of religious importance to Sikhs as it is the site where Guru Nanak Dev settled down after his travels as a missionary. He lived there for 18 years until his death in 1539.

Sonia Gandhi to address first rally today in Telangana

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will on Friday address a public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Friday's meeting will be Sonia's first participation in the election campaign. According to sources, she is campaigning in Telangana as the figure who got Telangana created. Reportedly, she will not join Rahul in campaigning across the state.

Sources also said that former TRS MP K Vishweshwar Reddy is likely to join the Congress.

Black Friday deals for gamers

If you’re a gamer, Black Friday is easily the best time of year for picking up some killer gaming deals. Whether you’re gaming on PC or console, there’s a deal for everyone. Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass and Gold subscriptions at a mere $1 per month for three months, Steam’s Autumn Sale is now on and even Nintendo is offering discounts across its entire catalogue. If you’ve got a kindly uncle or aunt in the US, you could even get them to pick up an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 at rock-bottom prices.

Desperate India look to level T20I series in MCG

Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turnaround when they take on Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Sensex falls over 200 points

The BSE Sensex gave up all its early gains in choppy trade on Thursday and ended lower for the third straight session by falling over 200 points due to selling in metal, PSU, auto and banking stocks amid fresh fund outflows and a weak trend in the global market. The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 35,282.33 points but later slipped below the 35,000-mark to hit a low of 34,937.98 before closing at 34,981.02, recording a fall of 218.78 points, or 0.62 percent. The gauge had lost 575 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty 73.30 points or 0.69 percent to close at 10,526.75.

Nitin Chaudhary's I Am Banni — Daughter of Kutch to release in January 2019

Director Nitin Chaudhary's upcoming film I Am Banni — Daughter of Kutch is slated to release on 4 January 2019. "The film showcases the journey of a teenage girl who wants to get educated and stands up against gender oppression and cultural negativity. She, along with her friends from England and a small band of students, fight aga inst the son of the village sarpanch to re-open a school and push every girl child to study," writer KK Makwana said in a statement. Makwana added that the film is based in a village near Bhuj, Gujarat. The story is inspired by real incidents and shows how even in today's time education is still a gender privilege. The film is produced by Anil Garg along with Rahul and Gaurav Garg of RG Movies. I Am Banni- Daughter of Kutch, promotes the social cause of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.