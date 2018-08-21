Daily Bulletin: Rehab and rebuilding Kerala after floods begins, Dabholkar, Lankesh murders connected, Asian Games 2018; day's top stories

Kerala floods: Relief and rescue operations have been scaled down in Kerala as flood waters recede. The focus now will shift to reconstruction efforts and rehabilitating nearly 8 lakh people in relief camps. The Centre on Monday declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature" as the state braced for the gigantic task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation lakhs of people rendered homeless. The death toll in the current spell of monsoon fury that began on 8 August has risen to 223, officials said. On Tuesday, the train services which had collapsed following the incessant downpour in Kerala were partially restored. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who’s visiting the UN in Geneva claims he’s made good headway on getting humanitarian assistance for his state but the Kerala chief minister’s office denies he’s there as their representative to press for funds.

Two arrested for attack on Umar Khalid: The two men, arrested for allegedly attacking JNU student leader Umar Khalid, claimed on Monday that they were cow vigilantes who had come to disrupt the event that was underway at Constitution Club in Delhi to draw attention towards protection of cows, police said. Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal were detained by police on Monday from Fatehabad in Hisar, Haryana, they said, adding the two were later arrested.

Dabholkar, Lankesh murder case: Following the fourth arrest made in connection to the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Tushar Gandhi criticised the Maharashtra government on Tuesday over the "slow pace" of the investigation into the killing of Pune-based rationalist. Sources have also claimed that the pistol used in the murders of Lankesh, Dabholkar and Pansare may have been the same one but it is yet to be proved.

Pakistan says no dialogue offer from Narendra Modi: Denying reports on Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan receiving a letter from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to initiate talks, Pakistan later backtracked on its claims in this regard. Earlier on Monday, reports said Modi had written conveying New Delhi's commitment to pursue "meaningful" and "constructive" engagement with Islamabad and emphasising the need to work for a terror-free South Asia.

Bhushan Steel fraud case: The Delhi high court, on 20 August, sought the Union government’s stand on Bhushan Steel's erstwhile promoter Neeraj Singal's plea against his arrest by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), for allegedly siphoning funds worth over Rs 2,000 crore. The court has listed the matter for hearing on 21 August.

RBI circular case: The Allahabad high court will, on 21 August, continue hearing a case, filed by power companies, against a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular. The central bank has declined the need for an extension sought by power companies for completing resolution proceedings for stressed power plants.

Asian Games 2018, Day 3: The second day of the 18th Asian Games turned out to be a mixed bag of results as far as the Indian contingent is concerned.Day 3 of the event will witness the Indian archers, which includes established names such as Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das. Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar will also make an appearance after recovering from a long-term injury. The Indian women's hockey team will be in action later in the evening as they take on Kazakhstan.

India vs England, Day 4: India declared their second innings at 352/7, setting a target of 521 runs for England to win the third Test with two days remaining at Trent Bridge here on Monday. Skipper Virat Kohli struck his 23rd Test ton, his fourth slowest century coming off 197 balls, to guide India to the massive score. At stumps, England were 23/0. Indian bowlers, who have been performing well in the series, will look to seal the match on Day 4.

Swara Bhaskar quits Twitter: Swara Bhaskar has temporarily deactivated her Twitter account. The actor says she is on a “digital detox”. When searched for the actor’s verified account with the handle, @ReallySwara, the page showed no results. Swara told PTI that she is currently holidaying in Europe and will be back on Twitter when she returns home.