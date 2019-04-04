Daily Bulletin: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination papers from Wayanad; Smriti Irani to campaign in Amethi; day's top stories

Rahul to file nomination papers from Wayanad

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala on Thursday in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.

This comes on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh.

Also, Congress candidates for Mumbai are expected to release their manifesto for the city on Thursday. All party candidates, including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam are expected to be present at the 12 pm event.

EC issues notice to Adityanath over 'Modi ki Sena' remark

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Modi ji ki Sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) remark. The commission has asked him to file a reply by Friday.

While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on 1 April, Adityanath had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki Sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led Central government against terrorism and those taken by the previous Congress government.

“Things that were impossible for the SP-BSP are now possible; they are possible because Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists, but Modi ji ki Sena gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). That is the difference,” the chief minister had said.

Modi, Mamata exchange barbs at Bengal rallies

Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went for each other's jugular in battleground West Bengal, with the prime minister castigating "speed-breaker Didi" for allegedly stalling the state's development and the TMC chief hitting back with a warning that he will face a "voter strike".

Modi, who kicked off his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal with back-to-back rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata on Wednesday, hit out at Banerjee over a host of issues, including alleged lack of development, perpetuating family rule and for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's retributive strike on terror camps in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama killing of 42 CRPF troopers.

Not one to take things lying down, the West Bengal chief minister mounted a blistering counter-offensive, mocking Modi's "56-inch chest" and claiming his government did nothing to save the lives of the CRPF jawans despite having "information" about the impending terror attack. "We are nationalists, not fascists," she asserted.

Naresh Goyal says he agreed to every condition by lenders

Naresh Goyal, promoter and former chairman of Jet Airways, on Wednesday said he had agreed to every term and condition laid down by lenders to ensure timely release of funds for the airline. The crisis-hit carrier is set to undergo a debt resolution, whereby lenders will take control and also infuse funds worth Rs 1,500 crore into the company.

Against the backdrop of persisting concerns over the future of ailing Jet Airways, Goyal said he had conscientiously made some hard, personal decisions in extending cooperation to the consortium of Indian lenders.

"... I have agreed to each and every term and condition laid down by them in a timely manner... I have given all facilitation for the implementation of the 'Resolution Plan' and signed on the dotted line as required to ensure release of the much-needed funds committed by the lenders to secure a sustainable future for Jet Airways," Goyal said in a statement.

RBI's first monetary policy of current fiscal expected today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil on Thursday its first bi-monthly monetary policy decision of this new fiscal. "The resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee will be placed on the website at 11.45 am on 4 April, 2019," the Central bank said.

The industry and experts are expecting the banking sector regulator to cut the key lending rate — at which it lends to commercial banks — by 0.25 percent in a bid to boost economic activities as fears loom large about a global economic slowdown affecting India's growth prospects.

Sunrisers Hyderabad to face Kagiso Rabada test in Delhi Capitals

High-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening pair David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who forged 100-run stand in each of the three games they have played in the Indian Premier League so far, will be up against the Kagiso Rabada-led bowling attack when they take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 14-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab, which saw them lose seven wickets for eight runs while chasing.

Facebook asking new users for email passwords

Facebook is now being accused of asking new users to hand over the password of their email account as a way to verify their identity. The social media giant has argued that the only users who were asked this are those who listed an e-mail address that did not use the secure 'OAuth protocol' — a third-party system Facebook uses to identify a user — and has said they will stop the practice.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to release in India on 4 October

Warner Bros on Wednesday announced that its upcoming feature Joker will release in India on 4 October. The film, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic DC comics antagonist The Joker, is directed by Todd Phillips.

The film is an "exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale," the studio said in a statement.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.