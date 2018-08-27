Daily bulletin: Political war over Rahul's Sikh remark, Article 35A hearing in SC today; Saina, Sindhu at Asian Games; day's top stories

Controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's 1984 anti-Sikh riots statement: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the Congress, as a party, was never involved in the carnage. The SAD had hit out at the Congress chief over his remarks on the 1984 riots, saying by disagreeing with the view that his party was involved in the "genocide", he had "rubbed salt into the wounds" of the Sikh community. Rahul stirred up another controversy while on a two-day visit to the UK as he claimed that the Congress party had no role to play in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed over 3,000 Sikh lives.

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Article 35A: The Supreme Court is set to hear the pleas challenging the validity of Article 35A on Monday. The top court on 6 August adjourned the hearing on pleas challenging the validity of Article 35A to 27 August, in the wake of simmering protests in Kashmir. National Conference on Sunday engaged former solicitor general of India Gopal Subramanium to defend Article 35A.

Mumbai special court to hear Vijay Mallya's case today: Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya is listed to appear before a special court in Mumbai on Monday as part of the first action initiated against an absconding accused under the newly enacted fugitive economic offenders law. Official sources said while it is certain that Mallya may not appear in person as he is contesting an Indian extradition case in London, it is expected that his authorised legal representative may submit a reply to the court of special PMLA judge MS Azmi as part of his official response to the notice.

Stalin files nomination papers for DMK chief: DMK working president MK Stalin, who is set to be elected the party president, filed his nomination for the post at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Senior leader and party principal secretary Duraimurugan filed the nomination for the post of treasurer, hitherto held by Stalin. They are likely to be elected during the party's General Council meeting on 28 August in Chennai. The process to elect Stalin as DMK chief following the death of his father and party chief M Karunanidhi began with the 65-year-old leader formally filing his nomination for the post.

Gujarat building collapse: Four people were rescued even as some were feared trapped after two building blocks constructed under a government housing scheme nearly two decades ago collapsed in Odhav locality in Ahmedabad on Monday, officials said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local fire brigade were deployed to rescue people from the debris of the two blocks, each four-storeyed, said Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja. Jadeja said it was likely that 8-10 people were trapped under the debris but added that the exact number of those trapped was still not known.

Politics over relief funds for Kerala floods: On Friday, the UAE government said that no specific aid was offered. However, the Thailand ambassador to India has himself wrote that Delhi is refusing foreign assistance. His exact words were: "Informally informed with regret that the Government of India is not accepting overseas donations for Kerala flood relief. Our hearts are with you, the people of Bharat.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that the flood-ravaged state would get more central funds from the National Disaster Response Fund as per laid down procedure. The Rs 600 crore released by the Centre to the state was only the advance assistance, Modi informed the Governor when he met him in New Delhi on Saturday to brief about the hardships suffered by Keralites in the recent floods. Modi said that this amount was in addition to the Rs 562.45 crore already made available in the State Disaster Response Fund of the state.

Asian Games 2018: On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.

Reserve Bank deadline: The six-month deadline set by Reserve Bank to finalise resolution plans for around 70 large stressed accounts worth over Rs 3.8 trillion ends tomorrow (27 August 2018). Banks are racing against the deadline to avoid bankruptcy proceedings against defaulters who are mostly power producers.

Danny Boyle refused to kill Bond: Director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he "refused to kill off Daniel Craigs 007 in a spectacular finale to 25th film", according to sources. Craig, who is said to be filming his final 007 movie, and producer Barbara Broccoli, are believed to have wanted Bond to die in a "spectacular finale". But Oscar-winner Boyle refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea "ridiculous".