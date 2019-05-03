Daily Bulletin: One million evacuated ahead of Cyclone Fani landfall in Odisha; Narendra Modi returns to campaign trail; day's top stories

A million evacuated ahead of Cyclone Fani landfall

Cyclone Fani is expected to make a landfall between 8 to 10 am near Puri in Odisha. As many as 223 trains have been cancelled along the Odisha coastline, on the Kolkata to Chennai route till 4 May. DGCA, the civil aviation regulator, has cancelled all flights to and from Bhubaneswar for 3 May, and to and from Kolkata from 9.30 pm of 3 May to 6 pm of 4 May.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm is likely to affect more 10,000 villages and 52 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 14 districts of Odisha. As many as one million people have been evacuated from the state's low lying areas.

Based on damage assessment by the Special Relief Commissioner's office, the cyclone is expected to cause extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses and some damage to old badly managed pucca structures. The state has thousands of kutcha houses in the districts which are likely to be severely affected by the cyclone, especially in Ganjam, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

The current wind speed of the cyclone is 185-195 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

Follow LIVE updates on the storm's progress, and precautions and relief measures here

Election Commission gives clean chit to Rahul, Modi

The Election Commission has given its third clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remarks made during a poll rally in Barmer, where he said India’s nuclear arms "are not for Diwali". The Commission has also found nothing offensive about Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remark, made during an election speech in Madhya Pradesh, where he called BJP chief Amit Shah a "murder-accused".

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has once against received a notice from the poll panel for his "babar ki aulad" remark during a poll rally is expected to reply within the day.

Poll watch: Rahul, Modi, Priyanka on campaign trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a day's break on Thursday, will take to the campaign trail in Rajasthan. Modi is expected to speak in rallies at Hindaun, Sikar and Sam.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too will be in Rajasthan, with a rally scheduled at Bharatpur. Before that, he is expected to address a meeting at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. The state, incidentally, is where BJP chief Amit Shah campaigned through Thursday.

On Friday, Shah is scheduled to campaign at Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi in Jharkhand, and at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.

Christchurch mosque toll rises to 51 after man dies

The death toll from the Christchurch mosque attacks has risen to 51 after a 46-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained in the 15 March shootings, New Zealand police said Friday.

"The man... had been in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital since the terror attack," police said, adding that he died late Thursday.

They said the man's family had requested his name not be publicly released.

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE data

The unemployment rate in April rose to 7.6 percent, the highest since October 2016, and up from 6.71 percent in March, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) released late on 1 May.

"The lower unemployment rate in March was a blip, and it has again climbed following the trend of earlier months," Mahesh Vyas, head of the Mumbai-based CMIE think-tank, told Reuters.

The figures could be a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a staggered general election that will end on 19 May, with opposition parties criticising the government over weak farm prices and low jobs growth.

IPL: KXIP and KKR face off in battle for survival

Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be at loggerheads with R Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab in a contest that will eliminate either of the sides from the tournament. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win today to keep alive their remote Playoff chances.

Tinder launches ‘Festival Mode’ to connect music festival goers

Dating app Tinder has announced a new feature aimed at the younger generation called “Festival Mode,” which is designed to connect users who are attending the same festival. A special badge will appear near your profile letting others know which festival you are attending. The feature has been launched in partnership with AEG Worldwide and Live Nation, and is currently available in US, UK and Australia.

