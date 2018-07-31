Daily bulletin: NRC issue in Parliament, Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing in London, Yamuna flooding; here are the day's top news stories

Here's what is expected to make the news on Tuesday:

Karunanidhi health update: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, who was admitted to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital on Saturday because of an infection and age-related ailments, is said to be stable, and leaders from various parties are expected to visit the DMK chief at the hospital on Tuesday.

Vijay Mallya hearing: The extradition trial of liquor baron Vijay Mallya will take place at the Westminster Court in London on Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected to be made today, while the judge is likely to set further timelines for the final ruling.

Flood warning in north India: The army has been put on high alert as incessant rains and Haryana government's decision to release water from the Hathnikund barrage has resulted in a flood warning across hundreds of villages and towns across western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.

Parliament: The Assam NRC issue hit Parliament's functioning on Monday and is likely to again be taken up for debate and discussion on Tuesday. Trinamool MPs are likely to take up the NRC issue in Parliament, while West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will call on Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

Narendra Modi to hold BJP parliamentary meeting with party MPs: The prime minister is expected to make a brief address to lawmakers, whereby he will spell out the party's stand on contentious issues like the Dalit agitation and tricky situation with disgruntled allies like Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

Nawaz Sharif health update: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been hospitalised since Sunday after complaining of chest pain and irregularities were detected in an electrocardiogram, is expected to stay at the hospital through Tuesday. Late on Monday came the news that the doctor treating Sharif has also suffered a heart attack.

Quarterly results of Tata Motors; Tech Mahindra: The quarterly results of these two will be announced today. The results will also reveal stock market movements post the result; it will also look at future course of action of these companies.

Release of Draft E-Commerce National Policy: This policy is also likely to be released on Tuesday. The policy looks at making available customer data to be stored exclusively in India. This move could affect e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Amazon and others and also social media firms.

Badminton: World Championships are on at the moment in Nanjing, China. Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will play. International stars like Tai Tzu Ying and Carolina Marin will also be in action.

Rishi Kapoor's Mulk hearing: A sessions court in Mumbai granted interim stay on the release of Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk. The film is scheduled to release on 3 August. The court was hearing an application filed by one Vandana Punwani, who is embroiled in a property rent dues dispute with production and entertainment agency the Benaras Media Works Limited. She has claimed that the Benaras Media Works Limited has links with the movie and hence the release of the film should be stayed till the dispute was resolved.