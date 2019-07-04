Daily Bulletin: NDA-II's first Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament; Rahul Gandhi to appear in Mumbai court in RSS defamation case; day's top stories

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian to table the first Economic Survey, ahead of Union Budget

Narendra Modi-led BJP government is set to present its first Economic Survey and Union Budget after re-election in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on Thursday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which is an outlook of developments in the economy.

The purpose of tabling the Economic Survey in Parliament is to summarise the performance of major development programmes, reveal prospects of the economy of India in the short to medium term and also highlight the policy initiatives of the Central government. The Economic Survey consists of detailed statistical data that covers macro and sectoral aspects of the Indian economy.

The Economic Survey is to be presented to both Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session. It is expected to be presented at 12:00 pm.

Some of the key issues that are expected to feature in the economic survey are pointers on the slowdown in economic growth, agricultural distress, banking woes and a sharp fall in demand and investments.

Subramanian is also expected to offer solutions that can help the government work towards resolving the issues and boost economic growth. He is likely to discuss the slowdown in GDP growth at length.

Rahul Gandhi to appear in Mumbai court in RSS defamation case

Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear in a Mumbai court on Thursday in connection with a defamation case filed by an RSS worker with regard to his objectionable comments concerning journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, in Bengaluru. Rahul had allegedly blamed the RSS for Left-leaning journalist Lankesh's murder in Bengaluru on 5 September, 2017.

The Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate's court, in February, issued summons to Rahul and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury in response to a private complaint filed by Dhrutiman Joshi, a lawyer, and worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Joshi had filed the complaint in 2017 against Rahul, the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its general secretary Yechury.

Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in September 2017, allegedly by members of a right-wing extremist group.

Toll in Ratnagiri dam breach rises to 14

Twenty-three persons are feared dead as the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra’s Konkan region breached on Wednesday following incessant rains, officials said.

According to a report in The Times of India, 14 bodies have been recovered so far.

The Tiware dam, was built 14 years ago in Chiplun taluk, with a capacity of 20 lakh cubic metres. The breach occurred late on Tuesday night, a district official said, leading to flooding in seven villages downstream; 12 houses were swept away.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the incident. The preliminary report states that the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains in adjoining Satara district on Tuesday.

Delhi HC to hear PIL seeking SIT probe in Delhi temple desecration incident

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Wednesday in the wake of the recent attack on a Durga temple situated in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital. The court will take up the matter today at 10:30 am.

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) duly monitored by the court to thoroughly investigate the alleged conspiracy behind the attack.

The petition also seeks initiation of stringent action against the perpetrators and formulation of suitable guidelines in order to avoid such attacks on other religious places in future, considering the wider ramifications of such attacks in ensuring communal harmony and peace in the society.

Ravi Shankar Prasad to introduce key Aadhaar bill in ongoing Budget Session of Parliament

Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration. Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.

The new bill additionally allows 'offline verification' of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations

Under the previous act, usage of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual, by the State or a body corporate under any law, is permitted. The new bill removes this provision. An entity may be allowed to perform authentication through Aadhaar, if the UIDAI is satisfied that it is: compliant with certain standards of privacy and security, or permitted by law, or seeks authentication for a purpose specified by the Central government in the interest of the State.

Afghanistan VS West Indies in ICC World Cup today

West Indies and Afghanistan face off in an inconsequential match at the Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. Both West Indies and Afghanistan are out of contention for the semi-finals, with the Afghans yet to collect their first point of the tournament. For the Windies, Chris Gayle will hope to make his final appearance at ICC's showpiece event, and make it a memorable one. The match will take place at 3 pm IST (10.30 am local time).

Mindtree says L&T categorised as promoter with 60.06% stake

IT firm Mindtree on Wednesday said Larsen and Toubro has "acquired control" of the company with a 60.06 percent stake and has been categorised as a promoter.

The development is significant as the Mindtree founders had initially resisted the hostile takeover bid and had also tried to rally the support of large investors in the initial weeks of the drama.

"We wish to inform that Larsen & Toubro Limited has acquired equity shares to an extent 60.06 percent of the total shareholding of the company and has acquired control and is categorised as promoter pursuant to SEBI Regulations, 2018," Mindtree said in a BSE filing.

Microsoft, HP, and Dell look to cut hardware production in China

Major tech companies are planning to move their production out of China or cut it down drastically due to the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China. Citing unnamed sources, Nikkei has now reported that Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Sony, and Nintendo are all planning to move major chunks of their hardware production to Thailand or Taiwan soon.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.