Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka today, India to face Australia in Match 14 of ICC World Cup; day’s top stories

India square up against defending champions Australia at The Oval

Virat Kohli's troops will search for their second win against high-flying Australian side, who have won both their games in the World Cup, in a much-anticipated contest on Sunday at The Oval in London. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni following the 'glove controversy'.

Narendra Modi holds 'fruitful' talks with Maldives' ex-presidents Gayoom & Nasheed; will visit Sri Lanka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Maldives' former presidents Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Mohamed Nasheed, and held "fruitful" discussions with the two leaders on ways to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Modi also called on Vice President Faisal Naseem during his visit to the country, his first foreign trip after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

He addressed the Maldivian Parliament and was also conferred the ' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" on Saturday in recognition of his key role in strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties. The prestigious award was presented to Modi by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Modi also called for coordination among neighbours against terrorism, and said that "state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity" in current times, and urged the world leaders to unite for combating the menace.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, the Majlis, Modi said that relations between India and Maldives are older than history. "Today I want to emphasise that every Indian was with you for the strengthening of democracy in the Maldives," he said. Terrorism is not just a threat for a country but to civilization, he said.

On Sunday, he will head to Sri Lanka for the next leg of his state visit. Modi, who will be holding bilateral talks with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, will be the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people, including 11 Indians. This will be Modi's third visit to Sri Lanka. Earlier, he visited the country in 2015 and 2017.

Later on Sunday, the prime minister will visit the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati where newly-elected Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to accompany him.

IAF announces reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft

The Indian Air Force on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about the location of the AN-32 transport aircraft which went missing six days ago around the remote Mechuka region in Arunachal Pradesh.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur made the announcement of the cash reward as the aircraft could not be located after six days of massive search operation.

"While the search for the missing aircraft is on, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 Lakh for person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft," a Shillong-based spokesperson of the IAF said.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft with 13 people on board lost contact on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.

TV channel head, editor arrested for airing defamatory content against UP CM

The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. During a debate on the channel on 6 June, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, the police said. Workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police with a complaint against the news channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, a senior official said.

"This could have led to a possible law and order situation," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

During probe it was also found that the channel did not have any requisite licence to operate, he said.

An additional complaint over the illegal operation of the channel was made by district additional director, information, at Phase 3 police station following which an FIR under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of documents) and related offences was registered, the officer said.

Four dead in fresh clashes between BJP, TMC workers

At least four persons were allegedly killed and three others severely injured in clashes that broke out between the TMC and the BJP in Nazat area in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday night, sources in both the parties claimed.

Although police declined to comment on the deaths, they said a huge contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation. Sources in the TMC and the BJP claimed that the clashes broke out over removing flags of the saffron party in the area.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said three of his party workers — Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Shankar Mondal — were shot dead when they stopped TMC supporters from "throwing away" their party flags.

"We have received bodies of three of our workers. We have heard that two more have also died but are yet to receive the bodies. They tried to throw away our party flags and posters and when we protested, our workers were shot from point blank range," Basu said.

Dominic Thiem set to battle against 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in French Open final

Dominic Thiem will face 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final. Nadal won that one, part of an 8-4 lead for the Spaniard in their head-to-head series. The defending champion will be hoping to maintain his 100 per cent record in French Open finals as he guns for his 12th title, while the Austrian will aim for his first grand slam.

