Daily Bulletin: Modi to launch PM-KISAN scheme; toll in Assam hooch tragedy rises to 102; shutdown in Kashmir; day's top stories

PM-KISAN scheme to be launched today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will launch the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, by transferring the first installment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers. Another one crore farmers will be covered in the next two or three days, reports said.

In the Interim Budget 2019-20, the government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme, under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

The prime minister in a tweet said, "Tomorrow is a historic day! The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched from Gorakhpur. This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation."

He further said that the "launch of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi demonstrates two things: NDA's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision making — a scheme announced on 1 February has become a reality in such a short span. This is the new work culture of New India".

The scheme has been made effective from this fiscal itself and as a result, farmers would get one instalment before March-end. This programme is part of the government's effort to address farm sector distress, caused by lower sales realisation on bumper production of foodgrains, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton and horticulture crops.

Join Resistance Leadership calls for shutdown in Kashmir

A statement issued by the leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for a shutdown in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday against the "arbitrary" arrest of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik and the Centre's crackdown on separatist leaders in the region. JRL leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Malik were quoted by The Kashmir Walla as saying that the nocturnal raids on the Jamaat cadre was part of the "continued policy of suppression of pro self-determination leadership and narrative".

Referring to the hearing of the Article 35A likely in the Supreme Court on Monday, the report quoted the JRL leadership's statement as saying, "Leadership said the spontaneous shut down and protests across the valley against even the thought of tampering with the law should leave no doubt in the minds of those who have left no stone unturned to choke and muzzle the voice of Kashmir and are breaking records in repression, that the people of Kashmir will never allow it."

Toll in Assam hooch tragedy rises to 102

The hooch tragedy in Assam's Jorhat and Golaghat districts claimed 102 lives till Sunday morning. As many as 340 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, agencies reported.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met those affected by the spurious liquor at Jorhat Medical College Hospital. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who fell ill.

Sonowal said the guilty will not be spared, even as the Opposition Congress accused the BJP government in Assam of not taking adequate steps to stop the sale of illicit liquor and demanded the resignation of state excise minister.

The police said 12 persons have been detained in Golaghat for interrogation. Two persons were arrested in connection with the tragedy on Friday.

Narendra Modi to visit Kumbh Mela today

The prime minister is scheduled to pay a visit to the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Sunday. He is expected to participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event. Modi is also likely to bathe in the Triveni Sangan, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office said. He will later address a public gathering.

On Saturday, Modi described the Lok Sabha elections as a "Kumbh of democracy" and said it could be a source of inspiration for the world because of the impartial manner in which it is held. He said people from across countries should come to India to witness the exercise. Modi was addressing an event here to felicitate 188 delegates from foreign countries who participated in the Kumbh mela.

"... Just like the Kumbh Mela, the Indian parliamentary elections, with their huge scale and complete impartiality, can be a source of inspiration for the world at large... People from across the world must also come to see India conduct its Parliamentary election," Modi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address a Mann ki Baat broadcast at 11 am on Sunday.

First India vs Australia T20I today

India and Australia will battle it out in the first T20I of the two-match series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday with the aim to finalise the remaining spots in their World Cup squad. The T20I series will be followed by the five-match ODI series, starting 2 March.

The ODI and T20I series are opportunities for India before the team begins its quest to win the ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will return for India after taking much-needed rest.

Sridevi's saree on auction a year after her death

A handwoven Kota sari, once owned by late actress Sridevi, and also believed to be one of her favourites, is on auction online ahead of her first death anniversary. The amount is said to be directed towards a social cause, reported IANS.

According to Parisera, the Chennai-based website that specialises in Indian handicrafts and is hosting the auction 'Being Generous, With Sridevi', the Kapoor family has decided to donate the proceeds from the auction to Concern India Foundation, a charitable trust.

The bid, which started at Rs 40,000 a few days ago, has reached Rs 1,30,000.

Nokia, Xiaomi and Huawei to unveil new products at MWC 2019

There is just one day to go before MWC 2019, and we have a couple of big launch events from major smartphone makers — Nokia is expected to launch its penta-lens smartphone Nokia 9 PureView; Xiaomi could launch the Mi 9 Globally; and Huawei is set to showcase a foldable phone.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.