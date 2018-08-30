Daily bulletin: Narendra Modi to attend BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal, SC orders house arrest for 5 activists; day's top stories

SC orders house arrest for activists

A court in Pune on Wednesday directed the Pune Police to send three activists, arrested for suspected links to Maoists, back to their homes, after the Supreme Court ordered that they be kept under house arrest till 6 September. The Supreme Court has ordered that the five activists, arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case, be kept under house arrest, observing that dissent was the "safety valve" of democracy.

District and sessions court Judge KD Vadhane in Pune ordered police to send Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, and Arun Ferreira back to their residences, where they will be kept under 'house arrest'.

The three activists, along with Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha, were arrested on Wednesday. While trade unionist and lawyer Bharadwaj is confined to her home in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Navlakha to his Delhi residence, Telugu poet Rao and activists Gonsalves and Ferreira were brought to Pune late last night.

Nitin Gadkari to represent BJP at Karunanidhi memorial meeting today

The BJP on Monday said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and its national secretary Muralidhar Rao would represent the party at a memorial meeting for DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, setting at rest speculation over its president Amit Shah's participation at the event on Thursday. Of late, the DMK has been highly critical of the BJP on various issues, including Cauvery and NEET. It had even protested the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April to Tamil Nadu, in the backdrop of the Cauvery issue.

Narendra Modi to attend 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nepal today to take part in the 4th BIMSTEC Summit. Modi's two-day visit will see him pushing for seamless connectivity through Bangladesh and Thailand for goods trade. India is revising its economic diplomacy with BIMSTEC nations at a time China continues to consolidate its position as a major regional power in the area.

Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender before CBI court today

RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to surrender before a CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday, upon expiry of his provisional bail. Prasad, who reached Ranchi from Patna on Wednesday, was directed by the Jharkhand High Court to surrender before the CBI court by 30 August.

Asian Games 2018, Day 12

On Thursday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson participating in the men's 1500 metres final. Also, Indian men's hockey team will aim for victory against Malaysia in the semi-final. Sandeep Kumari and Seema Punia will be in action in women's discus throw final.

India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1

Having made a commendable comeback from the brink of a series defeat, India will look to increase their stranglehold on hosts England to draw parity when the two teams square off for the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. After a couple of morale-crushing defeats in the first two Tests (31 runs at Edgbaston) and (innings defeat at the Lord's), Virat Kohli's men produced a splendid all-round performance to win the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs.

Rupee at all-time low

The rupee crashed by a staggering 49 paise or 0.70 per cent to close at a historic low of 70.59 against the US dollar due to strong month-end dollar demand from oil importers and foreign fund outflows. It was the biggest single-day crash since 13 August when the unit crumbled 110 paise or 1.6 per cent. The rupee previously had closed at a record low of 70.16 to the dollar on Monday.

The slide was triggered by factors like crude prices hitting multi-month highs fuelled by supply shocks along with concerns over widening current account deficit (CAD). The Indian currency collapsed to another record low of 70.65 during the day as investors finally hit the panic button after reports highlighted risks of India breaching the 3.3 percent fiscal deficit target for 2018/19.

Consumer electronics show IFA 2018 to begin today in Berlin

One of the largest tech exhibitions in the world will be kicked off on Thursday in Berlin. Expect manufacturers from the world over to come and display their wares at what is described as Europe’s largest consumer electronics exhibition. There’s a lot to expect from the event, and we’re looking forward to spotting laptops powered by Intel’s latest Whiskey Lake chips, a plethora of AI-powered speakers, a variety of VR headsets and a blinding array of TV sets in all shapes and sizes.

JioPhone 2 sale, round 2

At 12 pm on Thursday, JioPhone 2 will once again go on sale on jio.com. Available for Rs 2,999, the phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of storage (expandable by 128 GB) and a 2 MP rear camera. This 4G VoLTE-enabled phone also packs in a 2,000 mAh battery and runs KaiOS with support for apps like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. This will be a flash sale and stocks aren’t expected to last long.