Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to converge at Uttar Pradesh; Sri Lanka troops kill 2 IS gunmen; day's top stories

Last day of campaigning before phase four

Saturday marks the last day of campaigning in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies which are headed to polls in the fourth phase on Monday. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will focus on Uttar Pradesh. A day after filing nomination papers from Varanasi with the top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance in attendance, the prime minister will address rallies at Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur.

Speaking at an election rally in Mumbai along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Modi on Friday cited a survey to support his claim that the Congress will not get more than 50 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Don't waste your vote. Better to vote for a party that is coming to power and you can strengthen it with your vote," Modi said. "The only question now is if the BJP will better its own 2014 tally," he added.

Rahul will be in the Congress's home mainstays of Amethi and Rae Bareli while sister Priyanka Gandhi will be in a roadshow in Unnao.

Mamata says she will send Modi sweets of clay

Miffed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disclosure that she sends him kurtas and sweets, a vitriolic Mamata Banerjee Friday said that the people of Bengal will offer him 'rosogollas' made of clay with fillings of gravel instead of votes, reported PTI.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had earlier said that the BJP will score a 'big rosogolla', also invoked in the state to mean score zero in examination due to the shape of its famed sweet, in the ongoing general elections from West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

"Narendra Modi is coming to Bengal regularly to seek votes. But the people will give him rosogollas made of clay with fillings of gravel; his teeth will break if he tries to take a bite," Banerjee said at a rally at Raniganj. Banerjee had earlier said that Modi has made a "political issue" of the "courtesy" shown by her by making public that she sends sweets to him.

Sri Lanka troops kill two suspected IS gunmen

Sri Lanka troops have killed two gunmen suspected to have belonged to the Islamic State, an official has told AFP.

Shooting erupted between security forces and a group of men in eastern Sri Lanka during a search and cordon operation related to the Easter Sunday attacks, a military spokesman said.

The raid took place in the town of Ampara Sainthamaruthu near Batticaloa. The spokesman said there was an explosion in the area and when soldiers went to investigate they were fired upon. No details of casualties were immediately available.

A police spokesman said that at least one suicide bomber blew himself up during the shootout in the coastal town, 325 kilometers from Colombo. Police said they have seized a large haul of explosives, a drone and a banner with the Islamic State logo.

iFixit says it has removed its Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown

The iFixit teardown video of the controversial Galaxy Fold smartphone, which found out that the main reason why the device's display stopped functioning, has been taken down. iFixit says that it has done this on request by Samsung via a trusted partner who had provided the phone for a teardown. iFixit also said that it was under no obligation to take down the video but chose to do so "out of respect for this partner".

IPL: After exodus of foreign stars Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin life without their crucial overseas stars when they lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Sunrisers, having won five out of their 10 games, will look to break into top four while Royals have only won four from their 11 matches but they too remain in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Kriti Sanon likely to star in film on surrogacy

Kriti Sanon is likely to team up with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for a film on surrogacy. Sources close to the development said the film, titled Mamma Mia, is currently in the writing stage. Kriti, who is basking in the glory of two back-to-back hit films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, has liked the idea and is on board the project.The film is expected to go on floors in November this year after the script is complete.

